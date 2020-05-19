DCA, Barrett Bookstore present talk with Council on Foreign Relations president

On Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m., Barrett Bookstore and the Darien Community Assocation will offer a virtual book talk with Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass. He will discuss his new book The World: A Brief Introduction with fellow author and Council member Kevin Peraino. Now more than ever, we know that many of our biggest challenges come from the world beyond our borders. Richard Haass, former senior Middle East adviser to President George H. W. Bush, draws from his extensive experience as a diplomat and policymaker to present a primer on international relations.

The ticket price is $25 (includes hardcover book). The ticket price represents only the discounted cost of the book from Barrett Bookstore.

To support the DCA and events like this, please contribute if you can when you register. Register online by June 2 at dariendca.org, or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 extension 10. You will receive an email the day before the event with the videoconference access details. You will be notified when books are available for pick-up at Barrett Bookstore. Please call the store at 203-655-2712 if you need to make other arrangements.