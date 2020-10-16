DAC offering musical theater audition workshop

Dan Micciche will lead a musical theater audition workshop, "Gosh, I Hope I Get It!" Thursdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 19, from 7:45-8:45 p.m., in the DAC Weatherstone Studio.

The Darien Arts Center is offering a new musical theater audition workshop, “Gosh, I Hope I Get It!” Thursdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 19, from 7:45-8:45 p.m., in the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd.

Led by Dan Micciche, Darien native and DHS Theatre 308 alumnus, the workshop is for students in grades 9-12. Micciche, Broadway’s music director of “Wicked,” will guide students through the ins and outs of the college prep/audition experience.

Micciche developed his skills in Theatre 308 at Darien High School with Nancy Herman. In addition to his role as Wicked’s music director, his career has included thousands of performances in “Chicago” on Broadway, as well as performances at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and at venues all around the world.

Cost is $200. To sign up, go to at darienarts.org. For questions, call the DAC at 203-655-8683.