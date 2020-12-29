DA: Police should wait to share Christmas shooting footage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The district attorney of Philadelphia is asking police to hold off on releasing body-worn camera footage or other images in the case of a man shot and killed by two officers after police said he fired into a crowd early on Christmas Day, killing his son and wounding another youth.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he had asked the police commissioner that video or photo evidence in the investigation be withheld “until we have received input from the families of the deceased and the survivor on what, if any, images or footage can be released publicly."