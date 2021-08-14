D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 11:41 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert.
The Diamondbacks left-hander became the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.