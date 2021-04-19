Czech, Russian envoys fly home amid depot explosion dispute KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 2:49 p.m.
PRAGUE (AP) — The two Russian military agents believed to be behind a massive Czech depot explosion in 2014 likely targeted the ammunition, not the Czech Republic itself, the country's prime minister and prosecutor general said Monday.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he didn’t consider the Russian action “an act of state terrorism” but said “the presence of GRU agents is absolutely unacceptable.”