Cyprus: Probe into police in serial killer case dropped

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ top lawyer on Monday suspended criminal cases against 15 members of the police force for allegedly botching the country’s first serial killer investigation, which eventually led to an army officer being jailed for life over the murder of seven foreign women and girls.
The office of Attorney General George Savvides said in a statement that a thorough re-examination of the cases found that the prosecution couldn’t prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the police members deliberately neglected their duties.