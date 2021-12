BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A bicyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham, authorities said.

The cyclist was struck Wednesday night on U.S. 78 in the Leeds area, Al.com reported.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified him as Mark Lyle Miller, 59, of Birmingham.

Another motorist witnessed the collision, stopped to help and called 911, Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said.

The vehicle was red and will have heavy front-end damage, especially to the radiator, The chief said. Investigators found a mile-long trail of antifreeze after the suspect fled towards Irondale.