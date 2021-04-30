Curfew made later after protests over shooting of Black man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies said Friday that it will push its curfew back by several hours each night after a week of generally peaceful protests.

Elizabeth City officials said that starting Friday night, the curfew will run from midnight until 6 a.m. On previous nights, the curfew had taken effect at 8 p.m. Protesters have been demanding justice and transparency, including the release of deputy body camera footage, after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed last week by deputies serving drug-related warrants.