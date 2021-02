Darien’s Cura Pilates is hosting two virtual events this February to celebrate “loving yourself” surrounding this Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

New ways to care for health, and wellness will be learned in the events. The events will also feature speakers who specialize in pelvic health, and self-massage.

The first event takes place Feb. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., when physical therapist Amie Ashley Hogan, , will speak to participants about pelvic health in an hour-long class, and conversation in: “Prioritizing pelvic health.”

The second event takes place Feb. 18 from 7 to 7:30 p.m., when Licensed Massage Therapist, Shannon D. Reynolds, will teach participants self-massage techniques to relieve tension, and promote deep relaxation in a 30-minute class called: “Relaxing head to toe.”

The events will be only virtual, and be available via Zoom.

Sign-ups are available online at: https://www.curapilates.me/events.

Admission is $15 for “Prioritizing Pelvic Health,” and $10 for “Relaxing Head to Toe.”

“February is often a month we think about our love for others, especially on Valentine’s Day. This year I wanted to hold events that will promote self-love and teach students new ways to care for their health and wellness,” the founder of Cura Pilates, Danielle Dixon, said.

Visit: https://www.curapilates.me/ for more information.

About Cura Pilates

Cura was founded in 2020, and launched a virtual pilates platform amid COVID-19 mandated lockdowns. The online fitness company aims to empower students to take care of all elements of wellness in order to feel better both physically and mentally.