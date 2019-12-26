Cuomo wants New York to take another look at high-speed rail

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The governor proposed Thursday a study to look into what it would take to bring high-speed rail to New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing bringing together outside experts to look at the state's past reports on high-speed rail and come up with a new plan. The Democrat's idea was released Thursday as part of the governor's 2020 State of the State agenda.

The Democrat says previous plans over the last two decades have long said high-speed rail projects would take decades and prove unaffordable in New York.

The governor says most of New York's population lives along the Amtrak's Empire Corridor through New York City, Albany and Buffalo, and those those lines often average 51 miles per hour. He has said that makes travel on them the “slowest method available for New Yorkers.”