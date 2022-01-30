Cullman schools honor teachers of the year

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The Cullman City Board of Education took a moment this week to recognize excellence in local education, naming this year’s selections for teachers of the year — one for each of the five schools that make up the city schools system.
Selected by a vote of their peers, this year’s teachers include Cullman Primary kindergarten teacher Carrie Byrd; West Elementary math coach Sashari Caretti; East Elementary 4th grade teacher April Dean; Cullman Middle School 8th grade teacher and coach Brent Hill; and Cullman High School band director Christopher Smith.