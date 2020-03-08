Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined at Georgia base

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Americans who are on a cruise ship off the California coast will be securely transferred to a military base outside Atlanta to undergo coronavirus testing, officials said Sunday.

Thirty-four Georgians are among the U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on either Monday night or Tuesday morning, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.

Kemp said people from other eastern U.S. states would also be quarantined at the military base, but he did not specify how many.

“I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested,” Kemp said.

The Grand Princess is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries. It is expected to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday. At least 21 people aboard the ship, including 19 crew members, have tested positive for the virus, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers,” Kemp said. “We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.”

