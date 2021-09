WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A California trucker who was promised $6,000 to transport about $14 million worth of fentanyl across the country to Massachusetts has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Nelson A. Garcia Martinez, 40, apologized to a judge at Wednesday's sentencing in federal court in Worcester, saying he did not know that the 15 kilograms (33 pounds) he was transporting were fentanyl, The Telegram & Gazette reported.