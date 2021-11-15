Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 2:51 a.m.
1 of8 Hanad Abdi Mohammad, from Somalia, imprisoned migrant on the northeastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, is seen in this undated photo in an unknown location. Among the inmates of Chios prison, a squat building nestled in the warren of narrow streets that make up this Greek island's main town, three young men have embarked on dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, and a staggering 142 for Hanad Abdi Mohammad the third. But all three say their crimes were nothing more than finding themselves forced to take over the steering of floundering migrant boats after smugglers abandoned them at sea between Turkey and Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A Greek flag waves outside a prison on the northeastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Among the inmates of Chios prison, a squat building nestled in the warren of narrow streets that make up this Greek island's main town, three young men have embarked on dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, and a staggering 142 for the third. But all three say their crimes were nothing more than finding themselves forced to take over the steering of floundering migrant boats after smugglers abandoned them at sea between Turkey and Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A prison is reflected on a traffic mirror on the northeastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Among the inmates of Chios prison, a squat building nestled in the warren of narrow streets that make up this Greek island's main town, three young men have embarked on dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, and a staggering 142 for the third. But all three say their crimes were nothing more than finding themselves forced to take over the steering of floundering migrant boats after smugglers abandoned them at sea between Turkey and Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A prison officer walks as the gate of the prison closes on the northeastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Among the inmates of Chios prison, a squat building nestled in the warren of narrow streets that make up this Greek island's main town, three young men have embarked on dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, and a staggering 142 for the third. But all three say their crimes were nothing more than finding themselves forced to take over the steering of floundering migrant boats after smugglers abandoned them at sea between Turkey and Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A prison officer stands at the entrance of the prison on the northeastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Among the inmates of Chios prison, a squat building nestled in the warren of narrow streets that make up this Greek island's main town, three young men have embarked on dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, and a staggering 142 for the third. But all three say their crimes were nothing more than finding themselves forced to take over the steering of floundering migrant boats after smugglers abandoned them at sea between Turkey and Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHIOS, Greece (AP) — Among the prison inmates of the Greek island of Chios, three young men from Afghanistan and Somalia are serving dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, a staggering 142 for the third.
But these are not violent criminals, even according to their trial verdicts. They were convicted for steering inflatable dinghies carrying them and other migrants after they say smugglers abandoned them in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS