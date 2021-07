BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The reward for information leading to the arrests of suspects involved in arsons at multiple Walmart stores in Mississippi and Alabama has gone up.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for the arrests of the arsonists who set the fires in Walmart stores in Gulfport and Biloxi and Mobile, Alabama. This is in addition to the $2,500 reward offered by the FBI, WLOX-TV reported.