COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A section of U.S. 42 in northern Kentucky that has been prone to landslides will be closed for two years so that crews can reconstruct the roadway.

The closure of the 1.2-mile section of highway in Gallatin County will begin Nov. 1, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Along with constructing a new road, crews will relocate utilities and install a tie-back wall, officials said.