Crews still working to restore power after Halloween storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crews are still working to restore electricity to thousands of customers in southern New England after high winds and rains on Halloween night brought down trees and limbs, knocking out power across the region.

Connecticut has the largest number of customers still without power. Eversource, the state's largest utility, reported Saturday morning more than 8,300 outages. The company says electricity has been restored to more than 114,000 customers since Thursday night.

Some of the largest outages are in eastern Connecticut communities, including Canterbury, East Haddam and Killingly. Eversource says it's being aided by Eversource crews from Massachusetts and other utilities from New York, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The company warns it could be a multi-day event.

National Grid reports hundreds of remaining outages in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.