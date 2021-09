ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews have finished cutting apart the last two sections of a cargo ship that overturned along the Georgia coast two years ago, officials said Sunday.

The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray said in a news release that the final cut was completed Saturday. Both massive chunks are awaiting removal by barge from the waters off St. Simons Island about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah.