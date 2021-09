DARIEN — A new eatery in town just got the green light and is bringing in some French cuisine.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved Adil Chokairy’s application to add a Crêpes Choupette location at 1025-1029 Post Road, the former site of Warm New York, which closed during the pandemic.

“It will add more vitality to our downtown,” said Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Stephen Olvany. “It will be another place to get lunch.”

Chokairy originally presented the proposal this summer, telling the commission he has been drawn to the Darien community and is excited to be a part of it as he grows Crêpes Choupette, which has a location in New Haven.

At the time, he said he plans to open in October or November.

Chokairy grew up in Paris and moved to the U.S. in 2005. He began selling crepes in New Haven from the crepe machine he attached to his bicycle in 2014. His food recently made an appearance at the Darien Sidewalk Sales. He opened his first location on Whitney Avenue in New Haven in 2015.

The Darien location would be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will be a cafe and retail store that sells a mix of sweet and savory crepes, coffee and traditional French cider, according to the application.

It will have about 24 indoor seats and several outdoor seats.

Some commissioners questioned if the outdoor seating would make the sidewalk too cramped and hard to pass, but town officials said there were conditions that would prevent that concern.

“Crepes Choupette is beloved in New Haven and we believe that it would be a great addition to Darien’s existing mix of stores and cafes, further enlivening our downtown and complementing our existing stores and cafes,” David Genovese said in the application. Genovese is with Baywater Properties, which owns the building.