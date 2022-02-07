Credit Suisse faces trial in drug-tied money laundering case

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss criminal court was opening a trial Monday on charges that Credit Suisse failed to do enough to stop money laundering linked to drug trafficking by a Bulgarian criminal organization, which employed a wrestler who once hauled millions in currency by car to Switzerland.
The case against the bank in federal criminal court, in the southern city of Bellinzona, centers on charges that it “did not take all necessary measures to halt the infraction of money laundering" by one of its employees, according to a summary from the court announcing the start to the proceedings.