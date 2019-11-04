Court rules victim rights referendum votes won't be counted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court is telling state elections officials not to tally or certify the results of a referendum on a victims' rights constitutional amendment.

A divided Supreme Court upheld a lower-court ruling Monday and directed the Department of State not to count or certify Tuesday's results from Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

The ballot question was put in limbo last week, when Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler issued an injunction at the request of the state League of Women Voters.

Ceisler ruled her injunction should remain in place until the underlying lawsuit challenging the so-called "Marsy's Law" amendment is resolved, including appeals.

The amendment would enshrine into the state constitution rights that include notifications and being allowed to attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.