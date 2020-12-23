Court orders virus safety rules for Foster Farms plant

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (AP) — A chicken processing plant in central California that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders, a court ruled Wednesday.
A judge in Merced County granted a temporary restraining order sought by the United Farm Workers of America union against Foster Farms, where a virus outbreak at its Livingston facility — one of the world's largest chicken plants — killed nine people and sickened hundreds earlier this year. The plant was temporarily ordered to close.