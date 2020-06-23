Court: Mom who jumped out window with babies still a danger

LYMAN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to jumping out of a second-story window in 2014 with her baby twins, killing one and severely injuring the other, has been given another five-year commitment under the care of the state’s secure psychiatric unit.

Patina Welch, 34, of Lyman, told investigators there were men with guns in her house trying to kill her son and daughter and she was trying to save them. No one was there.

Her son, who was 4 months old, died from his injuries after she landed on him. Her daughter suffered a serious brain injury.

A psychiatrist testified that Welch was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and was psychotic when she jumped.

In 2015, she was given an initial five-year commitment, with her case to be reviewed every five years. The Caledonian-Record reports court records reviewed Monday said Welch still poses a danger to herself and others.

A reported provided by state Office of the Forensic Examiner described a Nov. 1 evaluation of Welch that without continued monitoring it would be dangerous for her to “go at large."

In February, she was transferred from the state hospital to a Transitional Housing Services facility.