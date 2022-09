Michael Probst/AP

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 state and district elections due to severe election day glitches, the president of the German capital’s constitutional court said Wednesday.

Several political parties and government entities, including Berlin’s election authority, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the satirical political party The Party, filed formal complaints and called for an investigation into the results of the Sept. 26, 2021 votes.