County surveying health of people near Illinois plant fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Health officials are asking people affected by an Illinois chemical plant explosion to share their experiences, including whether they've experienced new or worsening health problems.
The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting the survey about the June 13 Chemtool plant fire in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the Rockford Register Star reported.