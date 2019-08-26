County seeks $49M from South Carolina for bypass road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials are advancing a plan for a $121 million bypass road to relieve a traffic-choked commercial corridor in upstate South Carolina.

The Greenville News reports state lawmakers are supporting Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven's request for $49 million from the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank.

The bypass paralleling Woodruff Road would stretch 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) and have six traffic circles, plus bridges over interstates 185 and 85. The route would connect existing roadways south of Woodruff Road, tying into a road the city of Greenville is building.

State and local officials chose the bypass as their favored plan in January.

The $49 million would help a local roadbuilding group pay for engineering and buying right of way.

Kirven says Greenville County will add $30 million of its own.

