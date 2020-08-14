County school board member in Alabama charged with sex abuse

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A member of the Perry County Board of Education was arrested after a woman accused him of trying to sexually assault her during a fishing outing, officials said.

Donald Nichols, 66, was arrested at his home Thursday night and charged with sexual abuse and attempted rape, WAKA-TV reported. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said a woman told investigators she and Nichols were out fishing when he began making sexual advances.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said Nichols previously served on the Perry County Commission. While Nichols helps oversees schools in Perry County, he actually lives in Dallas County, where sheriff's investigators handled the case, Jackson said.

Court records were not available Friday to show whether Nichols has an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and he did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Nichols was released from jail after posting $75,000 bond, Granthum said.