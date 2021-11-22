County Democrat loses job over Waukesha, Rittenhouse tweets

CHICAGO (AP) — The social media manager for the Democratic Party in DuPage County outside Chicago was removed from her position after posting tweets on Monday in which she compared the driver of an SUV that plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to Kyle Rittenhouse.

“It was probably just self-defense #Wisconsin #Kyle Rittenhouse,” tweeted Mary Lemanski, after the driver killed at least five people and injured at least 48 others, according to police, at the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.