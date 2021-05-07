Corruption, economic woes spark deadly protests in Colombia REGINA GARCIA CANO and ASTRID SUÁREZ, Associated Press May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 4:31 p.m.
1 of24 A protester clashes with the police during an anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Police walk along highway as they work to unblock it from anti-government protesters so trucks can pass, in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 An anti-government protester returns a tear gas canister at the police during clashes in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 People light candles in a vigil to honor those that died during anti-government protests, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 A man looks into a police post damaged by protesters the night before, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan from congress on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 People cycle past trucks that are stuck behind a road block set up by anti-government protesters in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. Protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Anti-government protesters clash with police in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 A police officer fires tear gas at protesters during a strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 3, 2021. Colombia's President Ivan Duque withdrew the government-proposed tax reform on Sunday. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Police face anti-government protesters who are blocking a highway in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. Protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Protesters stand by a burning roadblock in Gachancipa, Colombia, Friday, May 7, 2021. Protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 An anti-government protester returns a tear gas canister at the police during clashes in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Police cover themselves from stones throw by protesters during anti-government protest in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Anti-government protesters clash with police in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The protests that began last week over a tax reform proposal continue despite President Ivan Duque's withdrawal of the tax plan on Sunday, May 2. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 A woman walks past La Luna hotel that was burned and looted Monday night during a protest against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Colombia's finance minister resigned on Monday following five days of protests over a tax reform proposal that left at least 17 dead. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Protesters clash with police during a national strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 3, 2021. Colombia's President Ivan Duque withdrew the government-proposed tax reform on Sunday. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 People light candles during a vigil in honor of Nicolas Guerrero who died after being shot during a national strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, Monday, May 3, 2021. Guerrero was shot during clashes with police on Sunday and died this morning. Colombia’s President Ivan Duque withdrew the government-proposed tax reform on Sunday. Andres Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Kevin Anthony Agudelo wanted to live in a country where corruption was not part of everyday life. That dream motivated the electrician to join thousands of Colombians in a series of demonstrations against the government since last week.
He never returned home from his third protest.
Written By
REGINA GARCIA CANO and ASTRID SUÁREZ