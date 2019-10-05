Coroners identified 3rd teen killed in Gary crash

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the third teenager who died after they fled a police stop in Gary and their car crashed into a semitrailer.

It says 18-year-old Dominick McCree of Edinburgh died of his injuries at a hospital after the crash early Friday. It says the crash also killed 18-year-old Ramzy Clark of Gary and 19-year-old Elijah Faulkner of Hobart. They were both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Coroners say all three died of blunt force trauma.

Lake County Sheriff's Police say officers had pulled the car over shortly before 3 a.m. Friday but while officers were talking to the three, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Moments later officers found it had struck the semitrailer.