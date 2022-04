MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a corner said Thursday.

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said the autopsy on Illiana “Lily” Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology tests within four to six weeks. He declined further comment.