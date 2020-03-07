Coronavirus spreads in Washington as reported deaths hit 16

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state has reached 16. The Department of Health released the updated number Saturday, saying there are now 102 COVID-19 cases across the state. The bulk of them remain in King County, where 15 of the deaths have been reported in what remains the nation's worst outbreak. But Jefferson, Pierce, Grant and Clark Counties have all announced their first cases. Kittitas County also said Saturday it has a patient who presumptively tested positive.