Coronavirus in Darien: The latest — Saturday, March 28

President Donald Trump may announce a short-term “enforceable” quarantine for parts of Connecticut, as well as New York and New Jersey, he said Saturday afternoon.

“I’m thinking about that right now,” Trump said Saturday. “We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine — short term — two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut.” Read more here.

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont limited gatherings in Connecticut to no more than five people, demanded that restaurants take better control of their take-out foot traffic and told gun shop owners they can only open for customers by appointment.

In an order issued at about 9:30 Thursday night, Lamont suspended the state tax on plastic shopping bags, and freed supermarket employees from having to bag customers’ groceries.

A previous order had set a 50-person ceiling on crowds but in recent days Lamont said that crowds of any size can be unsafe.

Sunset closure for beaches

As of Saturday, March 28, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has ordered Darien beaches to be closed to residents at sunset.

“Further restrictions will follow, if needed, to enforce Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 7N,” Stevenson said on social media.

As of Friday, March 27, there 21 cases in Darien, with the average age of 53. There are 1,292 cases in Connecticut, 173 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths.

Out of those, 752 cases are in Fairfield County, and 15 deaths.

Closed/businesses

Town Hall remains closed to walk-in traffic. On Wednesday, the Parks & Recreation Department announced that the paddle tennis courts at Weed Beach and the tennis courts and Cherry Lawn and Weed Beach are closed until further notice. All park picnic areas in town are now closed.

A social media announcement from Town Hall said “If we continue to see groups using the closed playgrounds or people gathering in large groups, we have to close all parks.”

Darien’s Public Works department recently canceled the spring bulk pickup program and offers online dump permit services. Read more here.

Restaurants continue to be closed to in-restaurant dining. Town Hall recently updated the list of restaurants offering delivery, take out, and curbside pickup. Read it here. Gov. Ned Lamont recently closed all “non-essential” businesses. Read the executive order here. Here’s a full list of essential businesses.

Many of Darien’s small retail businesses have adapted their procedures to accomodate clients amid social distancing policies. Read more here.

Here’s our ongoing list of what is closed and what has been canceled.

GoFundMe campaigns have been established for employees of the Sugar Bowl and Neat. Read more here.

Testing

Testing in Darien continues on Mondays at Darien High School from 1 to 4 p.m. Those being tested need to have an appointment and be referred by a doctor. The town and Murphy Medical Associates are hoping to increase testing at Darien High School pending more supplies. Darien school nurses have volunteered to help. Read more here.

Other locations:

Bridgeport Hospital - Ahlbin Center garage, 226 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - Parking lot A of the hospital, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., weekend times to be determined.

Yale New Haven Hospital - 150 Sargent Drive, New Haven, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich Hospital - located on hospital property in the lower level physician parking lot off of Lake Avenue (hospital address is 5 Perryridge Road). Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If residents or providers have any questions, please call the Covid-19 Call Center at 203-ASKYNHH.

Plastic bags

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson issued an executive order to relax Darien’s plastic bag ban ordinance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. Palmer’s Market has announced they will not allow to use resuable bags and Stevenson has given them permission to do so. Read more about bags here.

Schools

Schools remain closed in Darien and the rest of the state and eLearning continues. Gov. Lamont recently ordered schools closed through April 20. Darien’s Board of Ed recently approved the graduation date of June 11, which will likely be the last day of school. The board also approved to add spring break back to the calendar to give days back to the year. Read more about that recent vote here.

Those in need

Corbin Cares launched last weekend as a combined effort of several Darien non-profits and businesses to donate meals to medical front lines, seniors and food insecure families in Darien. Read more here.

The Community Fund of Darien continues to seek donations for their Touch-a-Life emergency fund — that helps those in critical situations. Some examples provided are a single mother who works as a hairdresser in Stamford that is now closed, a single parent who works for a restaurant that is closed, a cleaning person for a building that is closed, and families with children who rely on the schools for lunches. Darien Human Services is also working with this fund. Donate here. Please indicate if your donation is for Darien Human Services.

The Depot’s Helping Hands Club is seeking financial donations to buy supplies for the Darien Human Services household closet. Read more here.

Darien Human Services is also seeking volunteers to deliver groceries to homebound seniors in cooperation with Palmer’s. This week, Cindy Palmer Dean said the store was in great need of volunteers to shop and/or deliver. Those interested in helping should contact Marcy Rand of Darien Senior Programming at Mrand@darienct.gov. She needs your name, cell number and if you are able to do the grocery picking out as well.

Please call the office at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck aramsteck@darienct.gov to discuss your business.

Person-to-Person seeks donations for those in need and seeks volunteers. Virtually volunteer here. Volunteers are Needed at their Locations in Norwalk, Darien, and Stamford Email Juri Garone to get involved. Food and monetary donations are also needed. Find out more here: https://p2phelps.org/donate/

Seniors also have specific shopping hours and resources.If you need meals, reach out to Darien Human Services above. Read more about senior resources here. Some seniors still are finding ways to connect. Read more about that here.

The Darien YMCA is also partnering with Person-to-Person. Read more here.