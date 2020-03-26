Coronavirus in Darien: Everything you need to know — March 26

Nicole Lyons and her children — Liam, 12 and Brinley. 9, have shared encouraging messages in the windows of their Darien home. Nicole Lyons and her children — Liam, 12 and Brinley. 9, have shared encouraging messages in the windows of their Darien home. Photo: Willow Buscemi / Contributed Photo Photo: Willow Buscemi / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coronavirus in Darien: Everything you need to know — March 26 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Here’s a roundup of the latest as Darien and the area continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

The numbers

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson updated Wednesday the most recent numbers. There are 14 cases of COVID-19 in Darien and 875 in the Connecticut. There are 113 hospitalizations in the state and 19 deaths. There are 536 cases in Fairfield County and 12 deaths. Read more about the state numbers here. Stevenson can be reached at jstevenson@darienct.org.

Closed/businesses

Town Hall remains closed to walk-in traffic. On Wednesday, the Parks & Recreation Department announced that the paddle tennis courts at Weed Beach and the tennis courts and Cherry Lawn and Weed Beach are closed until further notice. All park picnic areas in town are now closed.

A social media announcement from Town Hall said “If we continue to see groups using the closed playgrounds or people gathering in large groups, we have to close all parks.”

Darien’s Public Works department recently canceled the spring bulk pickup program and offers online dump permit services. Read more here.

Restaurants continue to be closed to in-restaurant dining. Town Hall recently updated the list of restaurants offering delivery, take out, and curbside pickup. Read it here. Gov. Ned Lamont recently closed all “non-essential” businesses. Read the executive order here. Here’s a full list of essential businesses.

Many of Darien’s small retail businesses have adapted their procedures to accomodate clients amid social distancing policies. Read more here.

Here’s our ongoing list of what is closed and what has been canceled.

Emergency services

Darien Police recently updated The Darien Times said that one officer had been quarantined but his test results had come back as negative.

“This allows us to bring other several officers back who were quarantined simply as a precaution,” Chief Donald Anderson.

In terms of discouraging gatherings, Anderson said police are frequently patrolling the beaches and other similar areas, with informal enforcement.

Fire Marshal Bob Buch said to his knowledge, no one in Darien’s three volunteer fire departments — Darien, Noroton and Noroton Heights — has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said changes have been made to non-critical emergency call approachments.

Darien EMS Post 53 continues to respond to medical emergencies. There’s recently been a call for donations as supplies at Post 53, much like the rest of the region, are becoming scarce. Donate at https://www.post53.info/donate

Read more about emergency responders here.

Testing

Testing in Darien continues on Mondays at Darien High School from 1 to 4 p.m. Those being tested need to have an appointment and be referred by a doctor. The town and Murphy Medical Associates are hoping to increase testing at Darien High School pending more supplies. Darien school nurses have volunteered to help. Read more here.

Other locations:

Bridgeport Hospital - Ahlbin Center garage, 226 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital - Parking lot A of the hospital, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., weekend times to be determined.

Yale New Haven Hospital - 150 Sargent Drive, New Haven, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich Hospital - located on hospital property in the lower level physician parking lot off of Lake Avenue (hospital address is 5 Perryridge Road). Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

If residents or providers have any questions, please call the Covid-19 Call Center at 203-ASKYNHH.

Plastic bags

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson issued an executive order to relax Darien’s plastic bag ban ordinance during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. Palmer’s Market has announced they will not allow to use resuable bags and Stevenson has given them permission to do so. Read more about bags here.

Schools

Schools remain closed in Darien and the rest of the state and eLearning continues. Gov. Lamont recently ordered schools closed through April 20. Darien’s Board of Ed recently approved the graduation date of June 11, which will likely be the last day of school. The board also approved to add spring break back to the calendar to give days back to the year. Read more about that recent vote here.

Those in need

Corbin Cares launched last weekend as a combined effort of several Darien non-profits and businesses to donate meals to medical front lines, seniors and food insecure families in Darien. Read more here.

The Community Fund of Darien continues to seek donations for their Touch-a-Life emergency fund — that helps those in critical situations. Some examples provided are a single mother who works as a hairdresser in Stamford that is now closed, a single parent who works for a restaurant that is closed, a cleaning person for a building that is closed, and families with children who rely on the schools for lunches. Darien Human Services is also working with this fund. Donate here. Please indicate if your donation is for Darien Human Services.

Darien Human Services is also seeking volunteers to deliver groceries to homebound seniors in cooperation with Palmer’s.

Please call the office at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck aramsteck@darienct.gov to discuss your business.

Person-to-Person seeks donations for those in need and seeks volunteers. Virtually volunteer here. Volunteers are Needed at their Locations in Norwalk, Darien, and Stamford Email Juri Garone to get involved. Food and monetary donations are also needed. Find out more here: https://p2phelps.org/donate/

Seniors also have specific shopping hours and resources. Friday, March 27 is the last day to order a pick up meal from Darien’s senior center. If you need meals, reach out to Darien Human Services above. Read more about senior resources here.

The Darien YMCA is also partnering with Person-to-Person. Read more here.

Church

Most Darien churches have suspended services or changed to virtual and/or livestreaming. The Diocese of Bridgeport has advised all of its churches to suspend public celebrations of Holy Week. They will offer live-streaming services. Read more about Darien’s church adaptions here.

Metro-North

Metro-North has announced, beginning on March 27, it will provide hourly service on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines, with extra trains added during peak times. Normal weekday capacity will be reduced by approximately 50 percent when compared to a normal weekday. The reduced schedule will run 424 trains, down from 713 during a normal schedule.

Resources — click the link

If you don’t see an answer to your questions above, or need help, reach out to Darien Times editor Susan Shultz at 203-912-4564 or email sshultz@darientimes.com.

Town Hall — coronavirus and news

Darien School District

Darien Human Services

Murphy Medical Associates for testing appointments

Darien Police

Center for Disease Control coronavirus updates

State Department of Health

Darien Library offers online services