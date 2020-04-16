Coronavirus in Darien: April 16 — Deaths up to four in town, governor says public should wear masks

Darien’s deaths due to coronavirus are now up to four, as per First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

Out of the four, Stevenson said that two were aged 60 to 69 and two were over 70. She said the town was not provided details as to whether the most recent two Darien patients had been hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, April 15, the Town of Darien had 149 cases and eight hospitalizations. This was up from 141 cases on Tuesday, April 14.

Numbers

Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that a large bump in fatalities, 197 new deaths in Connecticut, is the result of a catching up in the collection of data on coronavirus fatalities.

The increase brings the number of deaths to 868 on a day when the new numbers muddied the picture of whether the state is at or near a peak of cases.

Twenty seven of the new fatalities occurred in state hospitals, Lamont said, stressing that of remainder were people who died in their homes, or whose COVID-related causes were classified in subsequent findings by the chief medical examiner. Read more here.

Lamont also has now said everyone should wear masks in public. Read more here.

Honoring the front line

The Town of Darien will continue its honoroing of first respondrers and those on the front line by residents banging pots and pans, clapping and sounding of sirens on the next five Saturday nights at 7 p.m. Details here. View video here on Twitter or here on Facebook.

Testing

Darien is now conducting testing at Darien High School Monday afternoons and Friday mornings.

Dr. Steven Murphy said Murphy Medical Associates hopes to continue to add dates as staff and supplies are available. Stevenson said that those who want a test do not need a doctor’s prescription, they can visit coronatestct.com.

Murphy Medical and the town are also exploring the ability to provide antibody testing in Darien when it is available — it is unclear when that might happen.

There were 42 appointments scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. Last Monday, April 6, 46 tests were administered. On Monday, March 30, 46 people were tested in Darien.

As to how you know if you have recovered from the coronavirus, Stevenson said the patient must be symptom free for 72 hours without the use of fever reducers. Then you will be tested twice within 24 hours and both must come back negative.

More info: darienct.gov

Virtual visiting

Many of Darien’s non-profit organizations are offering ways to participate virtually.

The Darien Historical Society is offering virtual tours. Read more here.

The Mather Homestead is offering a blog that details what historical treasures are found in its attic. Read more here.

The Darien Community Association is offering ways to reach its community. Read more here.

The Darien Library offers many online resources on its website. Read more here.

The Darien Arts Center is offering online classes that can be taken virtually in drawing, music, and more. Read more here.

The Depot Youth Center is partnering with the Darien YMCA to offer virtual online yoga classes. Read more here.

The budget and tax deferral

Darien’s town leaders met this week to address the process for the budget and tax relief. The RTM Rules Committee discussed how to handle their next April 27 virtual meeting and how to defer authority to the Board of Finance to approve the budget. The Board of Finance also discussed the budget process and recommended one of two directed tax relief programs by the governor.

Read more here.

School

The Board of Education had a meeting on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Agenda here. Gov. Lamont recently extended the closure of the state’s schools through May 20. A decision on how to handle grading is expected to be made by the end of this week.

SATs are also canceled for June and moved to August. Read more here.

An eLearning update is also on the agenda.

The Darien Times is partnering with the Darien Athletic Foundation to spotlight seniors in spring sports who are unable to play due to school closure. Visit here to take a look at individual profiles.

Closed/businesses

The community gardens at Cherry Lawn park are open, but the park is closed to vehicular traffic. Residents must bring their own tools and not share tools. Read more about the gardens here.

Wee Burn Country Club, Woodway Country Club and the Country Club of Darien have just announced their closure through the extended date issued by Gov. Ned Lamont of May 20 for-non essential businesses. Wee Burn is currently offering some curbside dining picking for for members. Woodway hopes to start curbside as well soon.

Town Hall remains closed to walk-in traffic. Paddle tennis courts at Weed Beach and the tennis courts and Cherry Lawn and Weed Beach are closed until further notice. All park picnic areas in town are now closed.

Darien High School is closed to vehicular traffic but residents may traverse it to get from point A to point B. Read all the details of the current open and closed information here.

A social media announcement from Town Hall said “If we continue to see groups using the closed playgrounds or people gathering in large groups, we have to close all parks.”

Darien Police have reminded those using the roads for walking and biking along with vehicles as open spaces are closed of the laws that govern each. Read more here.

Darien’s Public Works department recently canceled the spring bulk pickup program and offers online dump permit services. Read more here.

Though other towns have canceled their Memorial Day parades, Darien’s committee has not yet made a final decision. Read more here.

Restaurants continue to be closed to in-restaurant dining. Town Hall recently updated the list of restaurants offering delivery, take out, and curbside pickup. Read it here. Gov. Ned Lamont recently closed all “non-essential” businesses. Read the executive order here. Here’s a full list of essential businesses.

Many of Darien’s small retail businesses have adapted their procedures to accommodate clients amid social distancing policies. Read more here.

Here’s our ongoing list of what is closed and what has been canceled.

The Darien Chamber of Commerce is offering a special coronavirus update section on town businesses. Visit the section here.

This info is provided by the business owner and is descriptive. It is open to all merchants in town —retail shops, food related, fitness boutiques, B2B. It is available to non-members and non-members as a service to the Darien community. If someone would like to be listed, email Susan Cator at susan@darienctchamber.com with a Business COVID-19 Update Section and she will contact you on how to be listed.

GoFundMe campaigns have been established for employees of the Sugar Bowl and Neat. Read more here. A GoFundMe has also been created for the bartenders of Chéz Ernie’s. Read more here.

Giving back

Corbin Cares was launched as a combined effort of several Darien non-profits and businesses to donate meals to medical front lines, seniors and food insecure families in Darien. In its second week of operation, it donated another 800 meals to medical workers, seniors and families in need. Read more about Corbin Cares here.

The Darien Times recently partnered with Darien artist Nobu Miki, who created a painting to inspire hope during these difficult times. She is auctioning off the painting to benefit Corbin Cares. Read more in the painting’s description here.

The Community Fund of Darien continues to seek donations for their Touch-a-Life emergency fund — that helps those in critical situations. Some examples provided are a single mother who works as a hairdresser in Stamford that is now closed, a single parent who works for a restaurant that is closed, a cleaning person for a building that is closed, and families with children who rely on the schools for lunches. Darien Human Services is also working with this fund. Donate here. Please indicate if your donation is for Darien Human Services.

Chinese Americans recently donated $5,000 of medical gloves, masks and equipment to town offices, Darien EMS Post 53 and Stamford Hospital. Read more here.

The Depot’s Helping Hands Club is seeking financial donations to buy supplies for the Darien Human Services household closet. Read more here.

Darien Human Services is also seeking volunteers to deliver groceries to homebound seniors in cooperation with Palmer’s. There is a critical need for those volunteers in the morning hours. Those interested in helping should contact Marcy Rand of Darien Senior Programming at Mrand@darienct.gov. Read more here.

Please call the office at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck aramsteck@darienct.gov to discuss your business.

Person-to-Person is now offering home delivery to those unable to shop for their own groceries. More here. Food and monetary donations are also needed. Find out more here: https://p2phelps.org/donate/

Seniors also have specific shopping hours and resources. If you need meals, reach out to Darien Human Services above. Read more about senior resources here. Some seniors still are finding ways to connect. Read more about that here.

Resources:

Murphy Medical Associations — coronatestct.com

Town of Darien — darienct.gov

Center for Disease Control — cdc.gov/coronavirus

State health department — portal.ct.gov/DPH