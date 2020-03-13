Coronavirus impact: Many Darien churches turning to simulcast versus assembly

Nothing draws a more diverse group of attendees than a church service. In light of the guidance from the state to avoid large gatherings as Connecticut faces increasing cases of coronavirus, many Darien churches are canceling services or turning to simulcasts.

This Sunday at St. Luke’s Parish, 1864 Post Road, the services at 8 am and 5 pm are canceled. The 10 am Choral Matins will be held without a congregation just for streaming to the church’s Facebook page.

For the next three Sundays in March, First Congregational Church of Darien will also be holding a livestream without assembly at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Find more information on the livestream on the church’s website here.

Noroton Presbyterian Church will be holding a livestream for its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. and its Wednesday service at 7 p.m. More information here.

St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Darien is encouraging those who are showing symptoms not to attend Mass. The elderly and those with underlying conditions are not obliged to attend Sunday Mass.

The United Church of Rowayton has suspended all church activities including services, through March 31. More information here.

Christ Community Church is canceling all Sunday services and any other gatherings for the next two weeks — that includes Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22. Services on those Sundays will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page here.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church has made changes to their Lenten calendar including events canceled or suspended. It has also modified within Mass activities including suspending the Sign of the Peace. Read further details here.

If your house of worship’s calendar has changed due to coronavirus, let us help spread the word. Email sshultz@darientimes.com.