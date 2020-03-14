Coronavirus concerns close casinos, museums throughout Ohio

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus public health commissioner, explains her decision to seek a public health emergency order for the city to help combat the spread of the coronavirus Friday, March 13, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Roberts and Mayor Andrew Ginther said the order would allow the city to enforce mandatory testing and quarantines if needed. The city has no reported cases yet.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohioans are dealing with a new reality this weekend as Gov. Mike Dewine's order limiting most public gatherings to no more than 100 people takes root. A look at developments related to the virus that causes COVID-19 as the state tests for additional cases after confirming its first 13.

TESTING

Health officials said Friday afternoon that eight men and five women have tested positive for the coronavirus. Ohio is testing 159 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 50 people.

There have been no reported deaths.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

CLOSED AND CANCELED

With orders in place to close schools, universities and other institutions, the coronavirus threat has begun to affect other institutions and businesses in the state.

The Ohio Casino Commission ordered the state's four casinos to shut down by midnight Friday while the Ohio Lottery Commission told its seven racinos to close their doors, as well.

Family-oriented institutions have also announced extended closings, including public library systems, museums and zoos.

COPS AND COURTS

Court systems throughout the state are scaling back business.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland held Saturday arraignments for the first time, along with expedited hearings to reduce the county jail population.

Courts in Franklin County, which includes Columbus, are postponing most civil and criminal cases for the next month.

Local jails have begun following the lead of the state prison system in suspending inmate visits.

The Cincinnati Police Department has asked people who call for assistance to greet officers outside their residences if possible.

LEGISLATIVE CONCERNS

The Ohio House of Representatives announced it won't be holding any voting sessions or hearings until further notice and has ordered employees to work from home until April 3.

The Ohio Senate also told employees on Friday to work from home for the next few weeks.