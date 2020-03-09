Coronavirus case reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in a New Orleans hospital, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.

Edwards said in a statement that the patient is a resident of the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish.

The patient's positive test results are to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation.

Edwards planned to note the case Monday afternoon as he opens the Louisiana legislative session. Edwards speech will lay out his second-term legislative priorities as well as the state's preparations for the outbreak. He also planned an afternoon news conference with health officials.

“While today is the first time that we can confirm that we have a presumptive positive coronavirus case, Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks," Edwards said in the statement.

"The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient,” he added.

