Coronavirus: Seattle-area nursing home sued over death

SEATTLE (AP) — The daughter of a woman who died of a suspected coronavirus case at a Seattle-area nursing home connected to dozens of COVID-19 deaths is suing the company that owns the Life Care Center of Kirkland.

The Life Care Center has seen more than 120 cases and at least 37 deaths, according to the wrongful death and fraud lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court.

KOMO reports that Deborah de los Angeles, the daughter of former resident Twilla June Morin, was told by phone that her mother had passed of suspected COVID-19 on March 4. According to the lawsuit, de los Angeles was never notified that there had been previous deaths at the facility from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, federal regulators assessed a $611,000 fine against the Kirkland nursing home after an inspection found critical problems that contributed to the outbreak there.

The federal inspection found a number of deficiencies at the Kirkland nursing facility that placed patients’ safety in “imminent danger.”

The lawsuit also claims that the nursing home “engaged in fraud by concealing, suppressing and failing to disclose material facts.”

In a statement, Life Care Center said: "Our hearts go out to this family and the loss they have suffered during this unprecedented viral outbreak. We are unable to comment on specific legal cases that are pending, but we wish this and all families peace."