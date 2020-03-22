Coronavirus: Resources for Darien’s seniors

A Darien family on Dubois "visits" with their grandparent — a safe distance away in the car.

During this unprecendented time, Darien’s seniors, considered vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic, have some options when it comes to resources and help in town.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson updated on the latest on Saturday evening — seven positive COVID-19 in Darien, 140 in Fairfield County and 223 statewide. There have been 43 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Some stores have set up senior shopping hours. Stop & Shops area-wide are offering shopping from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for seniors. Whole Foods has 8 to 9 a.m. for senior shopping, and Costco is offering an 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday only.

Though the senior programming at the Mather Center is closed, seniors can still order and pick up lunch there for $5 for this final week of March 23. The menu is here. Call to reserve between 9 and 11 a.m. the day of. Pick up is at noon at main entrance and the food will be brought to your car. 203-656-7490

Drivers Unlimited is offering free pick-up and delivery. If you need an order picked up from grocery stores, pharmacies or any specialty shop, please call 203-656-8400.

Darien Human Services is working with Palmer’s Market to seek volunteers to deliver groceries to seniors in town. Alexandra Ramsteck, director of Darien Human Serivces, welcomes anyone who wants to volunteer to drive groceries from Palmers to seniors’ homes to email her: aramsteck@darienct.gov and she’ll coordinate with Palmer’s. The Community Fund of Darien is also encouraging its Youth Asset Team to volunteer for grocery delivery via Darien Human Services.

If you need groceries delivered, reach out to the Department of Human Services at 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck aramsteck@darienct.gov to discuss your business.

Palmer’s is also offering emergency grocery delivery for high risk and the elderly. All orders must be called in between 8 and 11 a.m. and will be ready for pick-up or delivery the same day. To place your order call Palmer's at 203-655-2077, then press #. A grocery concierge will take your order.

Once the order has been filled, your grocery concierge will call to let you know that it is ready. Your order must be picked up within 1 hour of this notification as we have limited refrigeration capacity and cannot store orders. When you arrive at Palmer’s, find a parking spot and call 203-655-2077 EXT 0 and the team will bring the groceries out and load them into your car. More info: https://www.palmersdarien.com/

Resources for seniors:

Department of Human Services: Department of Human Services: http://www.darienct.gov/humanservices, aramsteck@darienct.gov, or 203-656-7328

At Home in Darien: https://athomeindarien.org/ or 203-655-2227

The Community Fund of Darien: https://www.communityfunddarien.org/ or 203-655-8775

Person to Person: https://p2phelps.org/ or 203-655-0048

United Way of Connecticut: https://uwc.211ct.org/ or 211

The Darien Library building is closed but resources can be accessed online at https://www.darienlibrary.org/