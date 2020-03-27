Coronavirus GoFundMe campaigns launched for employees of Darien’s Sugar Bowl, NEAT

Coronavirus continues to impact Darien’s small businesses and their employees.

One resident has launched a GoFundMe to support the employees of the Sugar Bowl, Darien’s long-time family breakfast and lunch spot.

Current owner Bob Mazza's's mother, Edna, began the Sugar Bowl in 1958.

The beloved luncheonette is a mainstay for Darien families and is famous for its extensive and ever-changing holiday decor.

Larry Perlstein launched the Sugar Bowl Staff Relief Fund, which has raised $6,465 of its $25,000 goal. The GoFundMe can be accessed here.

“The Sugar Bowl Luncheonette has been a Darien fixture for more than 50 years. Owner Bob Mazza tried, but is unable to keep the restaurant open during the current health crisis, leaving the kitchen and staff without their regular income. If 150 customers would contirbute $200 each, less than the equivalent of two breakfasts a week for three months, we could raise badly needed funds to keep the staff out of financial danger until the luncheonette can reopen,” Perlstein says.

Another GoFundMe has been established for employees of NEAT in Darien — the artisan coffee bar is another hot spot for Darien residents for coffee, breakfast and meet ups.

The GoFundMe, started by Eric Emel of NEAT, found here, has raised $5,195 of its $6,000 goal.

“We are all missing our normal routines and personal interactions that we once took for granted. Whether it be the walk to the train, our colleagues at the office, our teammates, our schoolmates, our sports on TV, the local restaurant, bar and yes, coffee shop,” Emel said.

“This experience is unpleasant and taking a toll. Our team of baristas that you know and love have gone a couple weeks without work so far, today is the 26th of March. we've been ultra-conservative in our approach, and re-consider what to do on a daily basis, but are holding the course for now and will remain closed,” he said.

“If you'd care to make a donation to our barista relief fund, we sure would appreciate it. All proceeds will be divided among them directly,” Emel said.

More info: https://neatcoffee.com/ or https://sugarbowlofdarien.com/