Corbin District offering delivery from signature New York City restaurants

The signature Lavo meatballs are made from fresh ground imperial wagyu, Italian sausage and veal. Lavo and Tao are offering delivery to Darien on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The signature Lavo meatballs are made from fresh ground imperial wagyu, Italian sausage and veal. Lavo and Tao are offering delivery to Darien on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Photo: Lavolv.com Photo: Lavolv.com Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Corbin District offering delivery from signature New York City restaurants 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Corbin District is partnering with Tao Group Hospitality to offer delivery from two New York City restaurants, Tao, offering Asian fusion and Lavo, offering famous Italian signature dishes. Both menus are $75 per person for two to three people or $65 for four, including appetizers, entrees, sides and some add-ons. Order by noon Tuesday.

Read more about Lavo here: https://taogroup.com/venues/lavo-italian-restaurant-new-york/

Read more about Tao here: https://taogroup.com/

Darien TAO Ordering Link

Darien LAVO Ordering Link

Orders must be placed by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Delivery is Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The pick up address is 20 Grove Street at Grove Street Plaza in Darien.