https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Corbin-District-offering-delivery-from-signature-15474871.php
Corbin District offering delivery from signature New York City restaurants
Photo: Lavolv.com
The Corbin District is partnering with Tao Group Hospitality to offer delivery from two New York City restaurants, Tao, offering Asian fusion and Lavo, offering famous Italian signature dishes. Both menus are $75 per person for two to three people or $65 for four, including appetizers, entrees, sides and some add-ons. Order by noon Tuesday.
Read more about Lavo here: https://taogroup.com/venues/lavo-italian-restaurant-new-york/
Read more about Tao here: https://taogroup.com/
Orders must be placed by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Delivery is Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The pick up address is 20 Grove Street at Grove Street Plaza in Darien.
View Comments