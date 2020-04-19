Corbin Cares to hold virtual Doug Allen concert Friday night to benefit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Corbin Cares is sponsoring a special Zoom concert event on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. with Doug Allen to benefit The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

The Zoom link will be posted to thecorbindistrict.com Sunday.

Allen has played in The Darien Summer Nights concert series sponsored by Baywater Properties and PG Properties every year since the series began in 2009.

Allen, born in Darien and a member of Darien High School’s first lacrosse team, is a Nashville based singer-songwriter.

Along with having two successful albums and several singles available online, Allen has had songs featured in Universal Pictures and Lions Gate Films. He plays over 200 shows a year in theaters and corporate events between LA, Chicago, Nashville, and New York. Some of his favorite opening shows have been for Gregg Allman, Will Hoge, Thomas Rhett, Kevin Bacon of the Bacon Brothers and John Entwistle of The Who.

For more info or to hear Allen’s music, visit https://www.facebook.com/DougAllenMusic/.

About the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Scarlet Lewis, a classmate of Doug Allen’s at DHS, founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son, Jesse, was among the 26 children and educators who were murdered in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Shortly after her son's death, Lewis decided to be part of the solution and created the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

The Choose Love Enrichment Program teaches social-emotional learning skills, which Lewis believes is the best way to cultivate a safe classroom and school climate. The program teaches children how to get along, how to have healthy and positive relationships, meaningful connections, skills and tools for conflict resolution and responsible decision making.

Over the last three years the no-cost program has been downloaded more than 30,000 times in all 50 states and in nearly 80 countries.

For more info on the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, visit https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/.