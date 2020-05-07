Corbin Cares partners offer virtual workouts, yoga, dance, and more

JoyRide Darien General Manager and Lead Instructor, Dina Fay will lead a JOYful 60-minute Zoom Mother’s Day indoor cycle class this Sunday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own champagne to cheers after class! Sign up at https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/event/joyride-with-dina-fay-mothers-day-cycle-and-champagne-class/ less JoyRide Darien General Manager and Lead Instructor, Dina Fay will lead a JOYful 60-minute Zoom Mother’s Day indoor cycle class this Sunday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own champagne to cheers after class! ... more Photo: Dave Dellinger Photographyhttps: / /www.davedellingerphotography.com / Photo: Dave Dellinger Photographyhttps: / /www.davedellingerphotography.com / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Corbin Cares partners offer virtual workouts, yoga, dance, and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Since the pandemic struck, many businesses, organizations and individuals have raised their hands to help the Corbin Cares initiative, which was launched by Baywater Properties and PG Properties in conjunction with The Darien Foundation, The Community Fund of Darien and Food Rescue US.

This partnership gives much-needed business to local restaurants such as Ten Twenty Post, Bodega Taco Bar, Bistro Baldanza, Jake’s Place and Four Forks, while providing over 300 healthy, ready-to-eat meals to food-insecure families and senior citizens on a weekly basis. As of last Friday, May 1, a total of 5,375 meals had been supplied since the initiative’s March 30 launch. This includes 2,970 meals served to seniors and families within Darien. All of the meals within Darien were funded by The Darien Foundation.

The Darien Foundation is leading the charge by funding 100 percent of the Darien-based meals; donations provided by Nobu Miki online paintings’ auction, the Darien Garden Club, the Darien Land Trust, the Darien Lions Club, Darien Police Association, Everything is Rosey, J.McLaughlin Darien, Hindley School PTO, Holmes School Kids Care Club, Park Lane Association, Tokeneke School PTO and most recently, SubShots High Quality Prints, are among those adding funds to initiative, which expands to those in need in neighboring towns such as Norwalk and Stamford, as well.

The giving extends beyond financial contributions. In addition to feeding locals in need, Corbin Cares has launched a series of free virtual/Zoom events and classes in an attempt to inspire and help spiritually uplift and connect the community. The events include a wide array of offerings, from fitness classes to wine tastings to bartending lessons.

One of the most popular offerings has been weekly Saturday fitness classes with Barry’s Bootcamp taught by two renowned Westchester instructors, Rhonda Hunt and Meryl-Lyn Joshy. Quarantined locals can be seen smiling - and grimacing - as they get a taste of this popular, high-intensity workout, led by inspiring and dynamic instructors, the Corbin Cares announcement said. “The concept is fortuitous as we will soon be able to enjoy (and hobble) out of their studio locally as they join the community within the Corbin District in 2021,” it continued.

JoyRide Cycling + Fitness’ general manager and lead instructor, Dina Fay, will lead a special Mother’s Day Champagne Ride indoor cycle class on Sunday, May 10, at 11:30 a.m. (at-home stationery or indoor cycling bike needed), as well as two other rides on May 20 and 24.

The Bar Method is bringing its signature safe, challenging and graceful technique to locals’ homes, as well, the announcement said.

Alissa Tucker of AKT, which trains celebrities such as Shakira, Kelly Ripa, Alicia Keys and Hilary Duff, will be offering one of its high-intensity, dance-oriented workouts.

Saraswati Yoga Joint will soon be offering yoga and meditation classes, and local crafting studio, Make-Modern is offering a craft lesson in preparation for Mother’s Day.

A virtual tour of a brewery and a beer tasting with Darien resident Mike Bushnell, at his Lock City Brewery in Stamford is coming soon.

Not only can adults get in on the fitness offerings, last week, the ever-popular Dance on the DL hosted a family dance party, which was particularly fun and uplifting for kids and adults, according to the announcement.

Several restaurants, such as Ten Twenty Post Oyster Bar and Bistro and Bodega are offering cocktail-making lessons. Angela Baldanza of Bistro Baldanza will show Darienites how to make one of her signature dishes, Chicken Milanese on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. Donelan Family Wines is hosting a wine tasting of Sonoma wines, in tandem with Ten Twenty Post. Orders need to be placed by May 8 in order to partake in this fun interactive tasting with two experts.

The events calendar, filled through June, and the complete schedule can be seen at: www.thecorbin

district.com/events.

Participants are invited to take part in these events/classes, tag the business, @thecorbindistrict (on Instagram and/or Facebook) and also use the hashtag #corbincares so others can learn about these offerings.

Retailers/vendors contributing to Corbin Cares include AKT, The Bar Method, Barrett Bookstore, Bistro Baldanza, Bodega Taco Bar, Casey McBride Yoga, Dance on the DL, Darien Cheese & Fine Foods, Donelan Family Wines, Doug Allen Music, Four Forks, Jake’s Place, JoyRide Cycling + Fitness, Kind Bud, KVO Collections, Leary’s Liquors, Lock City Ale, Make-Modern, Mike’s Organic, Mirador, LLC, Saraswati Yoga Joint, Sipstirs, SoNo Bakery, Ten Twenty Post Oyster Bar & Bistro, Tyler Colman, aka, Dr Vino, Upper Crust Bakery & Deli, and Upper Deck Fitness.

For more information about Corbin Cares, visit www.thecorbindistrict

.com/corbin-cares.

For more information about The Darien Foundation, go to darienfound