Corbin Cares delivers 600 meals in the first week of operations

Jake's Place getting their order ready. The eatery alone delivered 300 meals over the week to local shelters. Jake's Place getting their order ready. The eatery alone delivered 300 meals over the week to local shelters. Photo: Corbin Cares / Photo: Corbin Cares / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Corbin Cares delivers 600 meals in the first week of operations 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Corbin Cares, formed recently by Baywater Properties and PG Properties, with funding from the Darien Foundation, has delivered 600 meals in its first full week of operation.

The initiative collaborates with local Darien restaurants to provide meals for the food-insecure in Darien and neighboring communities. This collaboration includes Bodega Taco Bar, Ten Twenty Post, Baldanza Bistro, Four Forks, Jake’s Place and UCBC, and will provide ready-to-eat, healthy, safely-prepared meals to those on the front lines in the health industry, Darien seniors in need, families referred by Darien’s Department of Human Services, and nonprofits that feed the food-insecure of Fairfield County.

Related: Darien Foundation cancels benefit, supports community initiative Corbin Cares

A summary of what was delivered this week:

Food rescue:

Corbin Cares teamed up with Jake’s Place to deliver 75 lunches daily to the following shelters:

Monday — Open Door Shelter

Tuesday — New Covenant

Wednesday — Salvation Army

Thursday — New Covenant

Friday — Inspirica

Stamford Hospital

On Friday, Corbin Cares teamed up with Bodega to deliver 55 lunches to Stamford Hospital.

Darien seniors:

Ten Twenty restaurant delivered lunches to the Darien Senior Center where they were picked up. Lunch counts as follows:

— 34 meals on Monday, March 30

— 30 meals on Tuesday, March 31

— 30 meals on Wednesday, April 1

— 30 meals on Thursday, April 2

— 32 meals on Friday, April 3

Darien families:

— 15 Darien families received dinner Monday through Friday. All dinners were picked up at 5 p.m. from Ten Twenty Restaurant.

Next week

Corbin Cares will have a similar roll out and will be including a lunch delivery the Norwalk Hospital ER on Monday April 6! They will be sending 40 cold meals to be pick up at Ten Twenty Restaurant by Food Rescue.

To donate: https://www.thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares/