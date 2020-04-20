Corbin Cares, Sipstirs to hold virtual wine tasting Thursday

The Corbin District and Sipstirs are co-sponsoring their first virtual wine tasting to benefit Corbin Cares. A donation to Corbin Cares is suggested, but not required to participate.

On Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. a “virtual” wine tasting will be hosted by Tyler Colman. The focus will be focus Santa Barbara, the cutting-edge California region, with two limited wines, the Sandhi Santa Barbara Chardonnay 2018 and the Piedrasassi PS Syrah 2018.

These wines are available at Sipstirs through pre-order for pickup. You must pre-order your wine by calling sipstirs before Tuesday, April 21, at 12 pm on 203-656-9463. The cost of this wine is $45 for both bottles. Future wine tastings will be at different price points, higher and lower. The only cost of the event is the wines themselves.

Colman writes, talks and teaches about wine. He taught wine classes for ten years at NYU and five years at the University of Chicago. In print, Colman’s wine writing has appeared in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Wine & Spirits, Wine Business Monthly, Bicycling magazine, The World of Fine Wine, and The Oxford Companion to Wine. He currently advises clients on wine collections and conducts private events. He also oversees the wine list at Parlor Pizza in Wilton.

Additionally, Ken Skovron of the Darien Cheese and Fine Foods has selected the perfect cheese to pair with the wines we will enjoy. You can call Ken at Darien Cheese on 203-655-4344 to order your cheese. SoNo Bakey will also offer a baguette which can be picked up at Darien Cheese. You must order your cheese and bread, as well, by 5 pm on Tuesday.

A special guest will be Raj Parr, the acclaimed former sommelier, who currently makes the wines at Sandhi and Domaine de la Cote. He has co-authored two wine books and was honored as a “Who’s Who, Food & Beverage” in 2017 by the James Beard Foundation.

More info: thecorbindistrict.com