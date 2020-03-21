Corbin Cares: GoFundMe will use Darien eateries to get meals to those on hospital front lines

A new GoFundMe organized by David Genovese will use donated funds to work with Darien eateries and deliver meals to local hospital workers.

It’s a win/win/win.

That’s how David Genovese of Baywater properties describes a new GoFundMe, Corbin Cares.

“When this crisis first started to become apparent, we were first worried about our health, and the health of our families — then we worried about how the business people were going to be impacted,” Genovese said.

Among the restaurants on Baywater Properties are Ten Twenty Post, Bodega, and Baldanza Bistro.

As the situation changed more rapidly, Genovese learned of an effort being made in Westport via GoFundMe.

Food For the Front Lines is working with Food Rescue US employee Nicole Straight to deliver meals to first responders on the front lines.

Corbin Cares is also working with Food Rescue US to send meals to those working in local hospitals on the front lines. It was launched Saturday morning and has already raised nearly $10,000 of the $50,000 goal.

“We are coordinating the delivery of meals to the hospitals — to the exhausted and stressed doctors, nurses, orderlies and aids,” he said.

Genovese said this effort helps those at the hospitals, while also giving the community something positiive to focus on. It also helps supplement the restaurants that have their businesses impacted by the lack of dining in.

Genovese said he also intends to partner with the Community Fund so that some of the meals can be donated to Darien’s needy families — many of home rely on the school district for meal supplements.

Darien restaurants are doing a decent take out business, but this effort gives them additional business to help sustain them.

“In an effort to find ways to help others during the Covid-19 crisis, we are launching a program through The Corbin District, our redevelopment project in Darien, called Corbin Cares.

Corbin Cares, with the support of our community, will work with Food Rescue US and several local restaurants to get healthy, ready-to-eat meals delivered to those in our community who are food insecure and to our hospital & healthcare workers during this battle with Covid-19,” the GoFundMe says.

Donations to Corbin Cares will fund the purchase of meals from our local restaurants which will be delivered by Food Rescue US.

Darien restaurants currently participating are: Bodega Taco Bar, Ten Twenty Post, Baldanza Bistro, Four Forks, Jake's Place and UCBC.

“This exciting opportunity gives us all a chance to unite, to help others in need and to support those who are food insecure and those who are tirelessly working to assist our community during this difficult time,” the GoFundMe says.

Donations of $5 will provide breakfast, $15 will buy a boxed lunch and $20 will supply a healthy dinner.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.