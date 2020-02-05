https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Cops-Suspected-stolen-car-crashes-killing-15031838.php
Cops: Suspected stolen car crashes, killing female passenger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) —
A man who ran from a suspected stolen car after it crashed, fatally injuring a woman who was a passenger, Albuquerque police said.
An officer tried to pull over the car Tuesday night but it didn't stop, instead veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a pickup truck, police said.
The man who was driving the suspected stolen car fled and the woman who was his passenger died at a hospital, police said.
The truck's driver wasn't injured.
No identities were released.
