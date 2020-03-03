Cops & Kids heads to Bowlmor

Cops & Kids headed to Bowlmor in Norwalk recently, including Officer Dan Ehret, left, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, Lt. Alison Hudyma, Janice Marzano, Captain Jeremiah Marron, Chief Donald Anderson and his wife, Georgia.

Cops & Kids, a program operated with The Darien Police Department, in cooperation with the Depot Youth Center, recently went bowling at Bowlmor in Norwalk. Also in attendance was Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and Depot program director Janice Marzano.

The program kicked off its 10th year of the “Cops and Kids Adventures” program this school year. This program began nine years ago when members of the police department and the Depot decided to apply for a grant through the State of Connecticut Office of Policy and Management. The grant was for the establishment of a program that united police officers and juveniles in a positive way to build relationships. Darien was awarded the grant, and the program was “extremely successful in it’s first year” a press release said. Darien applied for, and was awarded, the grant the following two years as well based on the program’s success.

The program runs from September to May, meeting once, sometimes twice a month. The group of officers and kids will participate in “fun adventures” together, as well as community service projects that they will execute. Examples of past projects include a supply drive for Darien Human Services Household Closet, providing free smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors for residents in need, and Help My Starving Children. This year’s outreach program will consist of collecting for Darien Human Services Closet.

