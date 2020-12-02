Cops: Car thieves tried to ram Darien police cruiser during getaway

DARIEN — The town’s string of car burglaries and thefts took a violent turn Tuesday night when the suspects tried to ram a police cruiser head-on before getting away, authorities said.

Darien Police Capt. Jeremiah Marron Jr. said officers responded to the area of Goodwives River Road after a resident reported someone burglarizing an unlocked vehicle in the driveway around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect fled after being noticed and officers observed several vehicles speeding away from a residence as they arrived, Marron said.

Two of those vehicles collided with each other on Long Neck Road, Marron said. The suspects got out and entered the third vehicle, Marron said. The driver of the vehicle tried to ram a police cruiser and sped away, Marron said.

Marron said officers obtained the vehicle’s license plate number and ended the pursuit for public safety reasons, Marron said.

The license plate information was shared with other law enforcement agencies.

The two abandoned damaged vehicles involved in the Long Neck Road collision were later determined to have been left unlocked with the keys in them and stolen from a Goodwives River Road residence, Marron said.